Ho Municipal hospital, others begin immunisation of babies

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, March 14, GNA – Mr Samuel Omega, Administrator of the Ho Municipal Hospital, has confirmed the delivery of vaccines for the immunisation of babies against the three killer childhood diseases after shortages were recorded across the country.

Routine immunisation against Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), Tuberculosis (TB), Measles-Rubella (MR) and Polio has resumed in Ho.

Mr Omega told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the facility had received the vaccines and started immunising the babies.

He, however, said the quantity received would last only for March and expressed the hope of receiving additional consignments from the government to guard against a shortage.

The Administrator entreated mothers to bring their eligible children to the facility to be inoculated to keep them healthy.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Mr. Amos Dzah, told GNA by phone that the hospital, had not received the vaccines as at 1030 hours but was optimistic of receiving the vaccines later in the day.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

