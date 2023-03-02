Help us keep hope alive for HIV orphans- Ambassador  

Accra, March 02, GNA – Reverend John Kworshie Azumah, Founder of Motherly Love Orphanage in Accra has appealed to the public to support the orphanage by providing them with basic needs to cater for the children.

The orphanage, which caters for over 50 children living with HIV is currently facing crisis that threaten the delivery of quality healthcare and future of the orphans.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency, Rev Azumah said the orphanage was finding it difficult to provide for the children’s basic needs such as food, education, and health care.

For instance, he said, the government schools available were too far for the children to travel to, compelling the managers of the orphanage to enroll them in private schools nearby.

He added that the orphanage paid GHC 3,000 a month as rent to accommodate the children, indicating that, this had worsened the financial status of the orphanage.

“In addition to these challenges, the orphanage lacks adequate medical facilities and personnel to attend to the children’s health needs,” he said, adding that “HIV positive children require specialized medical attention, and without it, their health can deteriorate rapidly.”

Mr Azumah who is also Ghana’s HIV/AIDS Ambassador appealed to individuals, organizations, and the government to help provide the orphanage with the necessary support to keep it running.

“These children are full of potential, and with the right resources, they can achieve great things. We cannot let them down,” Rev Azumah said.

“The HIV orphanage is a beacon of hope for these children, and it is essential that we come together to support it. Let us join hands and help keep this orphanage running so that these children can have a brighter future,” he added.

GNA

