GIS alerts public on recruitment fraud 

Patience Gbeze

Accra, March 02, GNA – The Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has cautioned the public about a fake Facebook account bearing the picture and details of the Comptroller-General of Immigration Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi.

The GIS said that Facebook account is fake and was created by scammers in a bid to defraud unsuspecting job applicants.

“The Comptroller-General does not own or operate a Facebook account neither has he contracted any person or persons to operate one on his behalf.”

An official statement signed by Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs advised the public not to deal with “the faceless people behind that account on Facebook or any other social media account.”

The statement said: “Anyone who transacts business with these persons does so at his or her own risk.”

GNA

