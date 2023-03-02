UCC debunks claims of police promotional examination leak 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, March 02, GNA – The University of Cape Coast (UCC), has debunked claims being peddled in sections of the media that the Ghana Police Promotional Examinations (GPPE) conducted by the institution on Monday, February 13, leaked.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (retired), Director of Public Affairs, described the news as ‘palpable falsehood’ and ‘unfortunate’.

“The attention of the management of UCC has been drawn to a news item on Wednesday, February 22, purporting that the questions for the GPPE exams organised by the Department of Forensic Sciences of the University leaked before the examination was written.

“The purported material being shown around as a leaked paper, has no question attached to it, and it is strange to note that the materials in question appeared two days after the examination so could this constitute a leaked question,” Major Baah-Bentum questioned.

He explained that the University was an internationally acclaimed competent and credible institution which had been in the business of conducting examinations since its establishment.

Major Baah-Bentum indicated that the examinations were written under strict supervision of the University’s experienced invigilators, stating that the allegation that the exams were invigilated by some senior officers from the police service was false and should be ignored with disdain.

Similarly, he said the claim by the host of the show that candidates had called for remarking on their scripts was not tenable as the results had not yet been released.

Therefore, the allegations of the supposed leakage of the examination were not true, Major Baah-Bentum.

The University, he indicated that a careful analysis of the materials the handwritten extract that was shown to viewers during the programme had some inconsistencies in comparison with the test item that were administered to the candidates during the examinations.

GNA

