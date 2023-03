Accra, March 11, GNA – The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have received the first consignment of Measles vaccines, Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines.

The Ministry of Information in a statement said distribution to various regions and facilities was underway.

It noted that more vaccines were expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

GNA

