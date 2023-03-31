Ghana Psychological Association marks Bipolar Day 

Accra, March 31, GNA – The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has joined the international community in celebrating this year’s Bipolar Day.

Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, National Public Relations Officer of the GPA, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, said the main goal of the World Bipolar Day celebration was to raise awareness on bipolar disorders and mobilise global efforts to reduce stigma related to the illness.

It is also to advocate for policies geared towards providing quality and affordable healthcare for persons suffering from the disorder.

The statement said globally, more than 40 million people live with bipolar disorder according to the World Health Organisation.

It noted that since ancient Greece, one of the most common, well studied, and managed, yet stigmatised mental disorders, was bipolar disorder.

It said it was the fourth most common mental disorder worldwide after anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia.

It said the Father of Medicine, Hippocrates, described bipolar disorder in one of his literatures.

The statement said the disorder was a chronic mental illness characterized by alternating episodes of depression and mania, with inter-episode remissions.

It said the depressive episode was characterized by a period of low mood, loss of interest and energy, sadness, emptiness, hopelessness, worthlessness, and sometimes, suicidal ideation.

It said this episode is usually followed by a manic episode characterized by elated mood, increased talkativeness, distractibility and self-esteem, racing thoughts, impulsiveness, reduced need for sleep, and reckless behavior.

It said each episode significantly impaired the person’s functioning, resulting in interpersonal difficulties, reduced productivity, and on some occasions, crime-related behaviours.

“It is quite surprising that with yearly campaigns on bipolar disorder, there is still a lot to be achieved in sensitizing the populace on stigma and other issues regarding bipolar disorder.”

The statement said the World Bipolar Day, an initiative of the International Bipolar Foundation in partnership with the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder, is celebrated on the 30th of March each year on the birthday of a Dutch painter, Vincent van Gogh.

It said Vincent van Gogh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after his death.

It stated that he was a celebrated artist, and one of the most influential in Western arts.

The statement said though he lived with the mental disorder, he was able to successfully navigate his way through the challenges posed by the disorder.

It said majority of sufferers were women, with a lifetime prevalence of 1-5 per cent.

Also, one in eight people living with bipolar disorder are likely to attempt or die by suicide, with a suicide rate 10 to 30 times higher than the general population.

The statement said, however, early, and sustained intervention, with good enough social support, was likely to help the sufferer live a normal and productive life.

It said the GPA, over the years, had been part of mental health advocacy programmes, including programmes related to bipolar disorder.

“We will continue this drive to make sure that all persons living with this disorder are respected, receive the needed healthcare, and are given every opportunity to live a productive life,” the statement said.

“Say ‘NO’ to the stigmatization of bipolar disorder, and any other mental disorder. Seek help from a qualified mental health professional anytime you are faced with any mental health issue.”

GNA

