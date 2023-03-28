Geisha Soap to champion ‘Strength and Resilience’ in 2023

—As it becomes Title Sponsor of National Women’s Summit

Accra, March 28, GNA – How do the values strength and resilience blend into one of Ghana’s favourite soap brands?

Unilever Ghana’s Skin Cleansing brand, Geisha soap, has announced its brand direction for 2023 with a focus on “Strong soap for long lasting care” and a purpose to drive the values of Strength and Resilience.

This was at the 5th edition of the National Women’s Summit & Expo – where Geisha soap was a title sponsor – held at the Accra International Conference Centre on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023.

The event, organised by Charterhouse in partnership with Joy FM, was under the theme, “DigitALL – Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality.” It brought together some of Ghana’s most eminent women in the digital space as well and ambitious young girls for a day of learning, networking, and mentoring.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Nana Yaa Owusu-Ansah, Marketing Director for Beauty, Wellbeing and Personal Care – Unilever Ghana and Francophone Africa, expressed her excitement for this partnership.

She said, “International Women’s Day is key for me because we get to celebrate the strength, courage, resilience and tenacity of women all around the world.

As Unilever, the decision to be a headline sponsor with our Geisha brand was not a difficult one. This purposeful brand is deeply rooted in the core values of strength and resilience of mothers and women globally. Over the years, our mantra has been to celebrate and support women from all spheres of life.”

Mrs Owusu-Ansah, who is also a member of the Board of Directors and the Founder of Super Moms Club in Unilever, celebrated the keynote speaker, Ms. Ethel Cofie, for her strength and resilience, while speaking of her admiration for all that she has done for women and girls in the field of technology.

She encouraged all women everywhere to take up the challenge of boosting their digital knowledge, because “it’s not just about making our voices heard, but our impact felt.”

She concluded by reiterating that, “Like Geisha, may we continue to find strength and resilience as we continue on the journey to drive gender equity.”

Mr. Frederick Asare, Category Marketing Manager for Skin Cleansing, highlighted the brand’s purpose beyond its functional qualities: “As a strong soap for long lasting care, Geisha is emphasising the values of being strong and resilient.

Beyond offering value for our customers, Geisha is focusing on empowering women to help themselves and their children achieve their goals in life. That is why we identified the National Women’s Summit & Expo as the perfect partner to get our message across.”

As the new Olastaama campaign was launched, Geisha also honoured females leading its distribution, and who had contributed to digitizing their Route to Market. These women are: Pappita Dayal Siriboe (Lucky Bazaar Ltd), Nana Ama Agyapong (Y&K investments Ltd, Tema), Mercy Adochim (Awen Yami Enterprise), Adelaide Ahwereng (Fio Enterprise), Felicia Logo (Marksussie Enterprise).

Geisha’s Olastaama campaign will be central to the brand’s activities this year, with the brand planning on reaching customers everywhere they are, and to prove that Geisha soap with honey has longer-lasting properties.

Geisha is one of the leading Unilever brands across categories with a rich history of being Ghana’s most loved soap on account of the long-lasting benefits it offers to patrons and its value for money.

Geisha soap, which is Ghana’s leading skin cleansing product, is made with natural ingredients that offer unique skin benefits by variants.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

