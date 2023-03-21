France to close fishing areas due to dead dolphins

Paris, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – The French Council of State has ordered the temporary closure of fishing areas to protect whales and dolphins along the Atlantic coast.

The animals are often caught in fishing nets as by-catch and die because they can’t reach the surface to breathe.

The preservation of dolphins and porpoises in the Bay of Biscay is threatened, according to the State Council, which holds the function of France’s highest administrative court.

In the coming six months, France is supposed to set up protection zones to limit the by catch. The measures taken so far, such as making noise to scare the animals away from fishing boats have not been enough, according to the council.

Hundreds of dead dolphins have washed up on the coast this winter alone, according to the French observatory Pelagis.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

