Former Erdogan rival announces candidacy for Turkish elections

Istanbul, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA)- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is facing more competition as Muharrem İnce, who already ran against Erdoğan once in 2018, announced his candidacy for the presidency on Monday.

The official candidate list for the parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14 is to be be published at the end of the month.

İnce was defeated by Erdogan in 2018 while running as a candidate for the opposition centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP). Now he is running as the candidate of the much smaller Homeland Party.

The elections are seen as a key test for Erdoğan, who has been in power for 20 years.

According to opinion polls, his re-election is anything but certain.

Earlier, an alliance of six parties put up opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, 74, as a joint candidate to try to topple Erdoğan.

Kılıçdaroğlu on Monday solicited the support of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) – currently the second-strongest opposition party in parliament.

Polls put İnce well behind Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu.

İnce’s candidacy gave rise to discussion about whether he was not splintering the opposition and thus acting contrary to his declared goal – namely to get Erdoğan out of office.

Erdoğan, with his conservative Islamic governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), has so far entered the race with the support of the ultra-nationalist MHP, the religious BBP and the Islamist Hüda-Par party. Erdogan’s courting of the latter in particular had caused much outrage in Turkey.

GNA

