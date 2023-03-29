Five persons installed as sub-chiefs of Coaltar in the Ayensuano District

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Coaltar (E/R), March 29, GNA – Five persons who have been installed as sub-chiefs of Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have sworn the oath of allegiance to Barimah Okekrebesi II, the Chief of the town.

They are W.H. Arriengton, Mawerehene, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, Nkosohemaa, Kofi Owusu, Sanaahene, Kofi Larbi, Osiahene and Danso George, Asokwahene.

Barimah Okekrebesi during the swearing-in ceremony, urged the sub-chiefs to help their communities with the provision of development projects through self-help and communal labour and encouraged the residents to enroll their children in school.

Nana Otiah of Otiakrom, near Aburi in an address commended Barimah Okekrebesi for the installation of the sub-chiefs, which he said would help in enhancing the development of Coaltar.

Abusuapanyin Kofi Boadu entreated the sub-chiefs to be obedient and respectful to their people so that they could have their support in whatever project they would initiate in the communities.

Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the newly installed Nkosohemaa (development chief) on behalf of the other chiefs expressed gratitude to Barimah Okekrebesi for the honour done to them and gave the assurance that they would unite to support the development of Coaltar.

GNA

