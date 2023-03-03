FIFA introduces “FIFA Fan Festival” in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand 

Accra, March. 02, GNA – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has introduced the “FIFA Fan Festival” for the first time at a FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in Australia and New Zealand this year.

According to FIFA, all the nine Host Cities in Australia and New Zealand will offer a FIFA Fan Festival which would be free to access by fans during the World Cup.

The FIFA Fan Festival goes beyond football, offering fans a vibrant setting to enjoy the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture, food, and games.

The FIFA Fan Festival will be free entry to people of all ages, providing a vibrant destination to celebrate the Mundial and experience the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture, food, and games. Fans will be able to watch the tournament drama unfold on big screens at each venue.

The FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “Whether you are an avid fan or a football newcomer, the FIFA Fan Festival provides an exciting entertainment space that brings people together beyond football.

“Our mission is to make football truly global, accessible, and inclusive, and these exciting events provide an opportunity to experience football in new ways in a fun festival environment.”

Formerly known as the FIFA Fan Fest, this one-stop destination for fans had previously appeared at four editions of the FIFA World Cup, starting with the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany. It debuted in its new form as the FIFA Fan Festival at last year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The month-long FIFA Women’s World Cup is billed for July 20- August 20, 2023.

Herein the FIFA Fan Festival venues:

Australian venues

Adelaide/Tarntanya – Festival Plaza

Brisbane/Meaanjin – South Bank Parklands

Melbourne/Naarm – Federation Square

Perth/Boorloo – Forrest Place

Sydney/Gadigal – Tumbalong Park

Aotearoa New Zealand venues

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – The Cloud

Hamilton/Kirikiriroa – Claudelands Event Centre

Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara – Shed 6

Dunedin/Ōtepoti – Dunedin Town Hall & Glenroy Auditorium

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

