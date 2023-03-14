 Embrace act of sacrifice for successful life- Rev. Harriet Adjei tells Christians  

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, March 14, GNA-The founder, and leader of the Impact Believers Church International, Reverend Dr Harriet Adjei has advised Christians to embrace the act of sacrifice for their holistic upliftment.

Dr Adjei delivering a sermon said the sacrifice of believers was the pinnacle of their growth in Christianity and explained that the sacrifice should not only be demonstrated in one’s spiritual dealings but also in physical dealings, helping those in need in their society.

She emphasised that the greater the commitment and sacrifice Christians make, the bigger the result await them.

She was of the view that one was more likely to succeed if he or she was devoted and committed to the course being pursued.

The Minister of God cautioned against a lukewarm attitude in both the spiritual and physical world as she believed it was a recipe for disaster.

Using herself as a reference for blessings emanating from sacrifice, generosity, and kind-heartedness, Rev. Dr Adjei said that one’s level of success was largely dependent on the amount of sacrifice he or she made.

“Sacrifice is not a normal offering or a one-day thing. If you want to step into the greater dimension of grace, your sacrifice must show for it. The sacrifice must be shown in every part of your life. That is why some of us can sacrifice our entire pay check to God.

“Anytime you sacrifice, God will sustain you and he does not lie. I have tested, tasted, and witnessed God’s reward for sacrifices. We have come this far because of your prayers, your giving, and your covenant with God.

She cautioned Christians against the misinformation and indoctrination of non-believers who tend to downplay the role sacrifice plays in the upliftment of believers.

