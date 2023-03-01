Election 2024: Mahama to launch bid to lead NDC on March 2

Accra, March 1, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, will on Thursday, March 02, launch his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2024 elections.

The launch will be held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “I invite you to either join me in the Cedi Auditorium at UHAS or watch a livestream of the launch on my Facebook page or YouTube channel from 0900 hours.”

GNA

