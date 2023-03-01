Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi excited to join Turkish’s Fenerbahce

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Mar.1. GNA- Ghanaian midfielder Alice Kusi has expressed her happiness at joining Turkish’s Premier Division club Fenerbahce.

The 28-year-old, who represented Ghana at the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, wrote on her Instagram page.

“I’m happy to announce my new home Fenerbahce. Good luck to myself. #BetterDays”

Kusi signed for Fenerbahçe for the 2022–2023 season, and the team issued a statement to welcome her.

The statement read, “Our Fenerbahçe Petrol Office Women’s Football Team added Alice Kusi, a midfielder who played for Serbia’s ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season”.

In 2021, Kusi played for ZFK Spartak Subotica of Serbia before joining Fenerbahce.

She also played for Shabab Al-Ordon in Jordan, Safa and Zouk Mosbeh in Lebanon, and Fantastic Lady in the Women’s Premier League, where she began her career.

