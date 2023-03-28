Delta Air Lines celebrates women in the aviation industry

Accra, March 28, GNA – To celebrate women’s impact and support of its operations in different markets, Delta Airlines has brought together women leaders, key stakeholders, and business women in the Ghanaian aviation industry together to share ideas towardsmaximising their accomplishments.

The High Tea event in Accra, which is the first of its kind, was held at the Telande Tea Garden in Labone, to commemorate International Women’s Day, a statement issued by KCC said.

Commenting on the significance of the event, EloinaBaddoo, Sales Manager of Delta Air Lines – Ghana, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, said: “Delta acknowledges the pivotal role that women play in international business and is committed to creating opportunities that ensure the growth and development of its women.

“It is, therefore, important that each year we make time to celebrate the global impact of women, especially the women leaders driving the Ghanaian aviation industry forward.”

It was important, Ms Baddoo said, that women in aviation pondered the developments in the sector, the next steps of action and forged ahead.

Madam Juliet Agyapong Okae, Deputy Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the President of Women in Aviation, commended women’s participation in the aviation space.

She, however, highlighted inadequate funds as one of the major hindrances to the sector’s progress.

She urged the women to join associations and collectively develop the industry while supporting each other to make their journeys less stressful.

A panel discussion moderated by Madam Vera Metzler-Hinson saw some of the women share their greatest achievements as professionals in the industry, challenges on their way to the top, and how ready they were for the next step.

The themes discussed during the panel session includedoptimising services, technology, diversification, awareness creation, capacity-building initiatives and, networking to empower women and contribute to the sector’s growth.

President of Tour Operations of Ghana (TOUGHA), Mrs. Alisa Osei Asamoah advised them to be purpose driven,advising that: “Without the vision, you cannot move forward”.

Micheline Yahot, Country Manager of Air Cote d’Ivoire added, “You must put in the work. Women do more with what they have; women must be empowered because they always go the extra mile.”

Guests took turns sharing their stories regarding working in the industry and discussed ways to rise through the ranks to the top, promote and embrace gender equity and increase women’s participation in the industry.

The special guest of honor, Head of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, Madam Ruka Sanusi, commended Delta Air Lines for the initiative and commitment to the Ghanaian industry for the past sixteen years.

She said: “Women are pivotal to all sectors of the economy and in the aviation industry, contribute significantly to creating a great travel experience and advancing excellence aviation.”

She said she was impressed with the results-driven fight to increase women’s participation in many sectors worldwide.

She admonished them to tap into their potential as there was so much more they could give and while at it, find the balance between their work and personal lives.

The International Aviation Women’s Association has said that airlines should financially reward managers who hire more women, according to a Bloomberg report.

It comes after industry data showed almost zero progress toward gender parity in the past four years.

Women typically hold just 13% of executive posts at carriers, even fewer than in financial services firms, Bloomberg analysis showed last month.

The proportion of female pilots, technicians, or chief executive officers is less than 10%, according to a 2022 report by the US government’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board.

The figures suggest decades of advocacy and voluntary targets for female representation are failing to deliver material advances. Managers should instead be incentivised, either with pay or promotion, to recruit a larger proportion of women, said Kathleen Gilfoyle, the president of the International Aviation Women’sAssociation.

Fortune and Great Place to Work has named Delta the “Best Workplace for Women” for three consecutive years.

In Africa, Delta has female leaders heading its operations and sales in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa.

Over the years, Delta has grown its services and maintained its position as the leading US carrier in Ghana by operating daily flights between Accra and New York. The Delta hubs in New York- JFK and Atlanta offer an unsurpassed network of hundreds of convenient onward connections worldwide.

“Delta is committed to providing affordable and quality service to Ghanaians,” the statement said.

GNA

