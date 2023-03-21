CSOs push for more protection of women’s rights in agriculture and extractive sector

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 21, GNA – Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have pushed for more protection for women’s rights in the cocoa and gold value chain.

The CSOs noted that though Ghana had various laws in the agriculture and extractive industry, women continued to suffer when it came to issues of equity and gender equality in the distribution of resources.

While some women tend to lose their lands after their husband’s death, others struggle to get access to potable water to do house chores in mining areas.

The CSO’s made the call at a policy dialogue on influencing legal protection for Women in the Cocoa and Gold Value Chain, held in Accra by the Centre for Public Interest in Law (CEPIL).

The policy dialogue sought to identify the gaps and ascertain legal documents available within the mining and gold value chain on mainstreaming gender equality, as well as protecting economic opportunities, human rights, and environmental rights.

Nana Akuoko Afari, Assistant Programme Officer, Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining (WACAM), who spoke on the effects of mining on the environment and climate change said climate change and environmental degradation had the potential to erode all socio-economic gains from mining operations.

He emphasised that it was expedient that mining sector policies and laws declare Forest Reserves, globally significant biodiversity areas, Ramsar Sites, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and National Parks and Cultural sites, as “No go Zones” for mining operations.

Nana Afari said Section 17 of Act 703 of the Mining Act which granted water rights to mining companies should be amended and replaced with provisions that would protect water bodies.

According to him, Ghana was gradually becoming a “water-stressed nation” and that piece of legislation should be seen to be working towards the objective of protecting water bodies in mining communities.

“In line with the signing and ratification of the Minamata Convention on Mercury (2013) Article (7), the State should put in place measures to prevent the use of mercury in mining and to repeal the use of mercury in our laws.”

Nana Afari stated that there was evidence in mining communities to confirm gross human rights violations associated with mining operations.

“Mining Community people have been deprived of their right to economic choices, right to clean and healthy environment, right to life, right to property, right to adequate compensation.”

The other challenges confronting communities in mining areas included threats and harassment, and the destruction of cultural and sacred sites.

To ensure adequate protection for communities, the WACAM Programme Officer suggested that adequate compensation should be determined and paid to affected communities prior to the start of mining operations.

“This is critical because as soon as a mining company enters the land, it issues orders prohibiting the landowner from planting any crop or constructing a house without the Mining Right holder’s consent.”

He noted that the sector policy had limited protection for women, and therefore recommended that mining policies and legal framework should ensure that the distribution and transfer of miming income to local communities take women into account.

“Mining policies should require large-scale mining companies to conduct gender-sensitive Environmental and Social impact Assessments.”

Mrs Harriet Nuamah Agyemang, Senior Programme Officer, SEND Ghana, urged men to purchase their own land for the cultivation of agricultural produce such as cocoa.

She explained that men who often cultivated family lands took the better part of the proceeds from the venture, leaving women with little or nothing.

According to her, there were instances where landowners repossessed their lands after the death of the men who acquired them.

Ms Esther Aboagye, a representative of Women in Mining, called for the proper definition of equity in relation to gender issues.

Mr Augustine Niber, Executive Director, CEPIL, was optimistic that at the end of the policy dialogue, institutions would be strengthened to influence the government to come out with a stronger legal framework in the extractive (gold) and agricultural (cocoa) value chain to advance the course of women.

Present at the meeting were representatives of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Minerals Commission, Ghana Cocoa Board, Women in Mining, Environmental Protection Agency WACAM and Women in Law and Development in Africa.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

