Christian Resources International donates bibles to churches in Accra

By Albert Allotey

Accra, March 6, GNA – The Christian Resources International (Mission Cry) through the Vision Unlimited Foundation, has donated bibles and Christian literature to churches in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, to spread the gospel.

Dubbed: “A Bible for each Home,” the donation was facilitated by the Reverend and Mrs Jason Woolford at the world headquarters of Christian Resources International in the United States of America.

It is aimed at encouraging bible reading to enhance the spiritual wellbeing of families.

Rev Professor Clement Owusu Sarpong, the founder of the Vision Unlimited Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the word of God is a powerful tool, an instrument for liberation and a source of inspiration.

“For this reason, the donors want every home to have a bible and at least read them for their salvation.”

Rev Prof Sarpong urged the recipients to read the bibles to improve their lives rather than keeping them on the shelves and forgetting about them.

Churches in the Ga West, Ga North, and Ga Central have also received their donations, he said and gave the assurance that it would be extended to other areas.

Apostle Dr Atta Frimpong Blessing, the Founder and Leader of the Glory House Chapel at Santa Maria, who received the items on behalf of the churches, expressed gratitude to the donors for the initiative to spread the gospel.

He urged them to continue with their good works to shape the lives of mankind through the gospel and asked for God’s unceasing blessings on their efforts.

GNA

