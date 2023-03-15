Bulgaria: Trainload of Container Homes Leaves from Sofia for Quake-Hit Areas in Turkiye

Sofia, March 15 (BTA/GNA) – A train loaded with container homes departed from Sofia’s Central Station for the quake-hit areas in Turkiye on Tuesday. Turkish Ambassador Aylin Sekizkok was at the station for the train’s departure.

Deputy Transport Minister Krassimir Papukchiiski said that a decision had been made after a meeting with Ambassador Sekizkok that all aid for the quake-hit areas in Turkiye will be sent by train. The Deputy Minister added that the initial agreement was for 72 homes, and half of them were sent on March 7.

All aid from Central Europe headed for Turkiye is top priority for Bulgaria. Papukchiiski said that the Bulgarian railway has transported more than 3,000 tonnes of aid so far.

Ambassador Sekizkok pointed out that the shipments from Bulgaria go to the areas worst hit by the earthquakes.

BTA/GNA

