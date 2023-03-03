Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch sees revenues and profits rise

Brussels, Mar. 3, (dpa/GNA) - Revenues and profits rose at Belgium-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev in the fourth quarter, according to results released on Thursday.

Chief executive Michel Doukeris said: “We delivered all-time high full-year volumes with accelerated revenue per hl, resulting in 11.2% revenue growth and EBITDA growth at the top-end of our outlook.”

For the three-month period, the Leuven-headquartered company registered a profit of $2.844 billion or $1.41 per share, higher than $1.962 billion or $0.98 per share, recorded for the same period of 2021.

Underlying profit stood at $1.739 billion or $0.86 per share as against last year’s $1.484 billion or $0.74 per share.

Normalized income was at $1.965 billion or $0.98 per share, higher than $1.797 billion or $0.90 per share of previous year.

Normalized EBIT stood at $3.608 billion, versus $3.650 billion a year ago. Normalized EBITDA moved up to $4.947 billion from last year’s $4.882 billion.

Revenue rose to $14.668 billion from $14.198 billion of 2021.

The company will pay a full-year dividend of €0.75 ($0.80) per share, a 50% increase compared with 2021.

Looking ahead, for full year, the brewer said: “EBITDA to grow in line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.”

The company projects a net capital expenditure of $4.5 billion to $5 billion, for the year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

