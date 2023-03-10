Bandim urges Ghanaians to support women empowerment 

Accra, March 10, GNA – Dr Abed Bandim, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu has urged Ghanaians to support women to pursue their ambitions without any obstructions.

He said this would enable women’s inherent leadership qualities to provoke desirable change in society when given the opportunity based on meritocracy.

Dr Bandim said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He celebrated women in Ghana and Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District for playing an outstanding role in the service and development of the district.

Dr Bandim emphasized that women would succeed when they were granted social, economic, and cultural opportunities in society.

“Let’s continue to empower women and celebrate their strength, contributions and achievements in our society,” he stated.

“I know that every woman and girl in Ghana and in Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District in particular, can succeed in the social, economic, and cultural opportunities available to them.”

He underscored the role women had played in Ghana’s politics, which could not be overlooked and deserved recognition, and must be given the opportunity to participate in the affairs of leadership.

GNA

