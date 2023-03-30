Atuabo Gas shuts for maintenance; ECG to release outage timetable

Accra, March 30, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to come up with a power outage timetable by Friday March 31, 2023.

This is due to maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) which has affected gas supply for power generation.

A statement, jointly signed by Dzifa Bampoh, Manager, Corporate Communications, Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDco) and William Boateng, Director of Communications, Electricity Company of Ghana, said “consequently, there will be approximately 150 megawatts of power generation shortfall”.

They said, “this will reduce total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday 7th April, 2023”.

Consequently, the statement said there would be minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers.

“ECG will, therefore, issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31st March, to inform customers accordingly,” the statement said.

GNA

