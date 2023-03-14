Assemblies of God Accra East Region holds council meeting

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, March 14, GNA – The Greater Accra East Region of Assemblies of God (AG) has held its fifth council meeting with a call on the church professionals to use their expertise to help resolve the current economic meltdown.

The Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusome Wengam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, said the church was endowed with many members who were experts and had risen to the highest professional office in the country.

“Our members have been President, Vice President, Chief Justice, the current majority, we all calling on all Christian professionals to do the best because we are the best,” he stated, addressing pastors and delegates of the various districts within the Greater Accra East Region at the meeting.

Rev. Dr. Wengam mentioned that the country needed experts, who were God fearing coupled with dignity to run the affairs of the country hence the need for Christians in various fields of occupation to stand out in their endeavours for the glorification of God.

He noted that the church had played a vital role in the development of the country, stressing that it was paramount for society to also acknowledge the church for its contribution just as it was criticized when going in the wrong direction.

The General Superintendent cautioned pastors and church workers to yearn toward Holiness and charged the entire congregation and the Christian fraternity to also be holy.

Madam Gloria Akuffo, former Chief Justice, who was the Special Guest, said it was essential for the Greater Accra Assemblies of God to play a pivotal role in shifting, growing, and transforming the church to take its role as the leading Pentecostal movement in the country.

She said the region must assist and support other regions to evangelize and plant churches, stating that evangelism and discipleship should remain the business and unwavering commitment of the church to the cross of Christ.

She said AG members working in various sectors of the economy must be identified with the best in output, service, behaviour, comportment, and leadership to attract worldly people to the Lord.

Rev. Andrew Nelson Awintia, Greater Accra Superintendent, Assemblies of God, said the annual meeting was to fellowship, reflect on the past, and plan for the ensuing year as well as pray for the church as a body and the country at large.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

