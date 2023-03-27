Asante Kotoko sacks Coach Seidu Zerbo 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March. 27, GNA – Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko has parted ways with Burkinabe coach, Seydou Zerbo after eight months in charge as head coach of the side.

Zerbo, who replaced former coach Prosper Ogum late last year, had been sacked following his abysmal performance.

A statement from the club said, “Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways”.

The experienced coach managed to record ten wins, six draws, and seven defeats in 23 games as head coach of the side.

The Premier League champions now sit in seventh position on the league standings after 22 games.

Coach Abdul Gazale had been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach for the rest of the season.

