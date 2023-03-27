Teacher donates to Kuigba Primary school

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Kuigba (V/R), March 27, GNA – Mr Philip Sepenu, a teacher at the Islamic Basic School at Denu in the Volta Region, has donated a gasoline grass trimmer and bush cutter to the Kuigba Primary School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the region.

The equipment, valued at GH¢4500.00, was made to the executives of the School Management Committee (SMC) on behalf of the school.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), a native of the area, who accompanied Mr Sepenu to present the machine, urged the SMC to put it to good use to prolong its lifespan.

He said the timely intervention would make the school environment cleaner and commended the donor for demonstrating nationalism, which he urged others to emulate.

Mr Sepenu, on his part, said it was his passion to help the school after realising the difficulties the pupils encountered in clearing the compound with cutlasses.

“I realised the community was trying to help but that was not so regular to ease the burden on the pupils. I also heard the school authorities recommending the use of a machine in clearing the weeds whenever necessary, so I decided to intervene since the community was having some financial difficulties to fulfill the wish of the school,” he said.

The occasion also formed part of the MCE’s tour to the community to assess the state of its developmental issues as well as find ways in addressing some of them.

During the meeting, Wisdom Agbeshi Nyahe, the Secretary for the community, briefed the MCE about their challenges, and Mr Nyahe promised to offer the needed support before the end of his tenure.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

