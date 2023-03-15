AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Angola names strong squad to face Ghana in Kumasi

By Edna A. Quansah
Accra, March 14, GNA – Pedro Goncalves Head Coach of Angola national team, has announced his 26-man squad for the double-header against Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi this month.
The Palancras Negras of Angola would play as a guests to the Ghana Black Stars in Kumasi on Thursday, March 16, before traveling to Luanda on March 27, for the reverse fixture.
Ghana is at the summit of Group E table with four points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.
Meanwhile, Angola is in the second position with four points.
The coach named three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven defenders, and nine strikers.
The rescheduled 2023 AFCON tourney will be held in Cote D’Ivoire in January- February 2024.
Herein the squad.
Goalkeepers
Adilson Da Cruz “Neblú”
Aldo Monteiro “Kadu”
Ricardo Batista
Defenders
Buatu Jonathan
Eddie Afonso
Gigli Ndefe
Kialonda Gaspar
Manuel Cunha “Lulas”
Núriu Fortuna
Pedro Francisco
Midfielders
Alfredo Ribeiro “Fredy”
Benedito “Beni” Mukendi
Bruno Paz
Manuel Cafumana “Show”
Manuel Keliano
Pedro Miguel “Megue”
Valdomiro Lameira “Estrela”
Strikers
Agostinho Paciência “Mabululu”
Deivi Vieira “Gilberto”
Hélder Costa
Jacinto “Gelson” Dala
Lucas João
M’bala Nzola
Manuel Afonso “Ary Papel”
Nélson Da Luz
Zito Luvumbo
GNA