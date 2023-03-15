Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Angola names strong squad to face Ghana in Kumasi

March 15, 2023
GNA

By Edna A. Quansah 

Accra, March 14, GNA – Pedro Goncalves Head Coach of Angola national team, has announced his 26-man squad for the double-header against Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi this month.  

The Palancras Negras of Angola would play as a guests to the Ghana Black Stars in Kumasi on Thursday, March 16, before traveling to Luanda on March 27, for the reverse fixture. 

Ghana is at the summit of Group E table with four points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year. 

Meanwhile, Angola is in the second position with four points.  

The coach named three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven defenders, and nine strikers.  

The rescheduled 2023 AFCON tourney will be held in Cote D’Ivoire in January- February 2024.  

Herein the squad.  

Goalkeepers 

Adilson Da Cruz “Neblú” 

Aldo Monteiro “Kadu” 

Ricardo Batista 

Defenders  

Buatu Jonathan 

Eddie Afonso 

Gigli Ndefe 

Kialonda Gaspar 

Manuel Cunha “Lulas” 

Núriu Fortuna 

Pedro Francisco 

Midfielders  

Alfredo Ribeiro “Fredy” 

Benedito “Beni” Mukendi 

Bruno Paz 

Manuel Cafumana “Show” 

Manuel Keliano 

Pedro Miguel “Megue” 

Valdomiro Lameira “Estrela” 

Strikers 

Agostinho Paciência “Mabululu” 

Deivi Vieira “Gilberto” 

Hélder Costa 

Jacinto “Gelson” Dala 

Lucas João 

M’bala Nzola 

Manuel Afonso “Ary Papel” 

Nélson Da Luz 

Zito Luvumbo 

GNA 