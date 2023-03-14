Active involvement of women in forest governance, critical for sustainable management – Asumang-Yeboah

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, March 14, GNA – Mrs. Doreen Asumang-Yeboah, a Natural Resource Governance Expert, has underscored the need for the active involvement of women at all levels of decision making in the forestry sector.

She said women’s role in forest governance was critical and a major determinant for sustainable forest management.

“Women have an understanding and appreciation for forests as multifunctional, rather than just as a commercial resource.

The empowerment of women through education, continuous learning and information sharing offers a potential pathway for inclusion in higher-level institutional decision-making.”

Mrs. Asumang-Yeboah, who is the Director of Rights and Advocacy Initiatives Network (RAIN), an NGO promoting inclusiveness in the sustainable management of Ghana’s natural resources, pointed out that forest issues needed participation of women at all levels.

She was speaking at a seminar for female students at the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources (FRNR) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The seminar was put together by the RAIN and ClientEarth, an environmental law charity organization based in the United Kingdom (UK), in collaboration with the Department of Silviculture and Forest Management at KNUST.

The aim was to provide the opportunity for mentorship, networking, and exposure to prospects for female students after completing their course of study.

It was also to enhance the interest in the forestry sector and help reduce drop out after students’ studies, as well as increase the number of women in the forestry sector.

Among other discussions at the forum, female students were sensitized on rights and how to tackle challenges in and after school.

Mrs. Asumang-Yeboah explained that choosing professional pathways for students would enhance conducive working environment and relationships at the workplace.

She assured that RAIN together with its partners, would continue to organize periodic trainings to improve women’s legal capacity, strengthen and empower the network of women in the forestry sector.

Dr. Lawrence Kwabena Brobbey, Lecturer, Department of Silviculture and Forest Management, KNUST, noted that hard skills such as degrees, were essential for career but the ability to cope with teams could position one along a brighter future and urged students to get along well with others to excel in their career goals.

Again, he asked the students to make careful and well-thought-out career decisions to increase chances of success.

