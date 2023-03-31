Accept leadership positions to promote equal representation in decision-making, women implored

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, March 31, GNA – Madam Safura Mohammed Suraj, a Chartered Professional Administrator and Management Consultant has implored women and girls to take up key leadership positions in society to promote equal representation in the decision-making process.

She urged women to muster courage and have confidence in themselves to be able to actively participate in politics and take up other key leadership positions in the society.

Madam Suraj made the appeal when she was speaking on the theme “Augmenting Women Political Participation in Ghana, “at the maiden edition of women in politics initiative seminar organised by MES Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to expanding access to higher education at the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani.

The programme, attended by students of UNER and the public aimed at inspiring young women to pursue careers in politics and to change the perception that “politics is a male-dominated field.”

She observed politics was not just about belonging to a particular political party but about everyday decisions that could be made in homes, schools and at workplaces.

“Politics is about the everyday decisions that one makes, but not just about the colours that a person wears,” she said, stressing that, “politics is about a person’s ability to come out for leadership roles and their ability to effect changes when things are going wrong in the society.”

Madam Suraj urged women, especially the youth to discard the notion that the vocation of politics was a male-dominated area and voluntarily offer themselves to take positions at any opportunity for public interest.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said women who desired to enter polities must be able to endure pain and be ready to serve by being good listeners of public concerns without discriminatory tendencies.

GNA

