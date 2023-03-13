Academic City urges government to partner academia to empower women

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Academic City University College has urged the government to collaborate closely with academia in implementing proactive measures to enable women become instrumental contributors to national development.

The University indicated that without such interventions, women may encounter difficulties in making substantial contributions to national development, thereby hindering the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to commemorate International Women’s Day celebration dubbed, “Bridging the gender gap in STEM”.

The event brought together over 100 senior high school girls from various schools across the country.

The speakers shared experiences and offered pieces of advice to the young girls on how to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

The statement said Ms Shannan Akosua-Magee, Director of Admissions at Academic City, highlighted the importance of empowering young girls to become leaders in their respective fields.

“We believe that the future of our society rests in the hands of our young girls. It is our responsibility to provide them with the tools, resources, and the support they need to become successful leaders,” she said.

She stated that, empowering girls was essential to creating a better world, and emphasised that Academic City was dedicated to promoting excellence, innovation, and social impact.

“I am inspired by the stories of the successful women who spoke at the event. They have shown me that with hard work and determination, I can achieve my dreams,” one of the students, said, according to the statement.

GNA

