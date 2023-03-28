Kumawu MP is dead

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 28, GNA – Mr Philip Atta Basoah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu is dead.

The MP passed in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra at the age of 53.

Confirming the passing on of Mr Basoah in a Twitter post, Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri said: “It was an exceedingly sad day for me particularly, and the entire caucus.”

“We shall overcome one day. Rest well my friend. Hon Philip Basoah,” he added.

Dr Emmanuel Marfo, NPP MP for Oforikrom expressed shock at the passing of Mr Basoah.

Taking on to his social media handles, Dr Marfo said: “Honorable Basoah, I saw you last Thursday when I was counting Ashanti MPs available to vote. Voting was postponed to Friday. We were all called to the Chamber on Friday, and we all responded except you. Little did we know that you had fainted in your room until your door was broken and (you were) rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“On Saturday morning, I checked up at intensive care unit (ICU), and we hoped you would be revived, only to know this morning that you joined your Maker. So, so sad.

“May you rest well from this stressful world. I know how you suffered in your position and the political victimisation you had endured…at last, your health suffered, and your beautiful life ended in pain.”

The late Mr Basoah was the Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

He was first elected as the MP for Kumawu in the 2016 general election and was subsequently retained in the 2020 general election.

GNA

