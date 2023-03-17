100 Years since Formation of Bulgarian Olympic Committee to Be Marked by Silver Commemorative Coin

Sofia, March 17 (BTA/GNA) – On March 20, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will launch into circulation a BGN 10 silver commemorative coin marking 100 years since the formation of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, the central bank said in a press release on Friday.

The proof mint, flat-edged coin is made of 999/1000 silver, weighs 23.33 g, and has a diameter of 38.61 mm. The artistic design is by Svetlin Balezdrov.

The coin is produced in a mintage of 5,000 and will be sold at BGN 132 apiece. Each natural or legal-person customer will be limited to the purchase of a single coin, regardless of whether acting for themselves or for others.

By the end of business hours on March 20, the new coin will also be supplied to DSK Bank, KBC Bank Bulgaria, First Investment Bank, Texim Bank and Central Cooperative Bank for sale at their offices and branches.

BTA/GNA

