World Bank president Malpass announces resignation 

Washington, Feb. 16, (dpa/GNA) - World Bank Group president David Malpass on Wednesday surprisingly announced he will step down at the end of June.

Malpass said he will step down on June 30 after leading the group for more than four years, the Washington-based development bank said in a statement.

“The last four years have been some of the most meaningful of my career,” Malpass said. “Having made much progress, and after a good deal of thought, I’ve decided to pursue new challenges.”

“With developing countries facing unprecedented crises, I’m proud that the Bank Group has responded with speed, scale, innovation, and impact,” he added.

Malpass will step down about a year before the regular end of his term. He was heavily criticized for his statements on climate change and has been accused of being a climate crisis denier.

In September, the US economist dodged questions about whether burning fossil fuels contributes to global warming, instead stating: “I’m not a scientist.”

The World Bank boss was heavily criticized for the statement, including by the White House and Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, who at the time characterized it as “irritating.”

Malpass later said he regretted his choice of words.

Malpass took office in 2019 during the tenure of then-US president Donald Trump, who nominated him. He was appointed for five years.

In the past, Trump has repeatedly questioned whether climate change is human-made – doubts which have been scientifically refuted.

The World Bank lends money to poor countries on favourable terms with the aim of strengthening their economy and reducing poverty there. The organization is supported by 189 countries worldwide.

Airbus sees earnings rise in fourth quarter, ups dividend

Frankfurt, Feb. 16, (dpa/GNA) - European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase in revenue which was supported by higher commercial aircraft deliveries.

Other factors included increased contributions from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters and a firm dollar.

For the last three-month period of the year, the company recorded a net income of €1.679 billion ($1.796 billion), or €2.13 per share, up from €1.578 billion, or €2.01 per share, in the last quarter of the prior year.

Underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), however, dropped to €1.773 billion from last year’s €1.905 billion in the period.

However, adjusted EBIT rose to €2.146 billion from the previous year’s €1.496 billion.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated revenue of €20.644 billion, up from €16.994 billion in the same period the year before.

For the 2022 full-year, the board will pay a dividend of €1.80 per share, higher than last year’s €1.50 per share.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Airbus expects adjusted EBIT of €6 billion.

