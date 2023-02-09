Women traders brace scorching Sun to make ends meet in Accra 

By Jeremiah Hayford Sekyi/Nana Esi Apreku/Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, Feb. 09, GNA – Conventionally, men are supposed to be the breadwinners in many societies of the world, and for ages, this role has been executed with zeal as well as the hustle and bustle that come with it.

However, the mounting economic hardships coupled with the survival instincts nature presents, is forcing many women to assume the role of breadwinners as could be seen in these pictures.

Some women traders at the Tudu Market, in Accra, Ghana’s capital city, are doing just that as they brace the scorching Sun of a hot Thursday afternoon to sell various food items in order to fend for themselves and families.

“I lost my husband some three years ago, and since then, I have been selling vegetables and plantain to take care of my three children,” Naa Aisha Lamptey, a trader, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Other traders, in an interview, urged the government to support women traders with credit facilities, incentive packages and state-of-the-art satellite markets to enhance their livelihood.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

