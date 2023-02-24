Western Regional Minister launches book on tourism  

By Seth Danquah

Takoradi, Feb 24, GNA – The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has launched a book he authored on tourism in the Western Region.

The 128-page book dubbed, “Discover Western Region” was written to market tourist attractions in the Region and to attract investors to the region’s enormous tourism potentials.

The book highlights the region as Ghana’s top travel location for a honeymoon, a memorable holiday, some relaxation, and recreation.

It also gives at least 53 reasons why one should visit the sites.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Darko-Mensah said the purpose of the book was to stimulate people’s interest in paying a visit.

He said the book would serve as a traveller’s guide to tourist sites in the Western Region and promote it as “Ghana’s Tourism Heaven.”

Mr Frederick Agyemang, Western Regional Coordinating Director, said the tourism sector led in employment and was, therefore, an economic pillar, providing jobs and opportunities, most notably for women and the youth.

He said tourism had been a central and most important part of the country’s development and that it remained a significant contributor to Ghana’s GDP and continue to attract foreign investment.

Mr Agyemang indicated that the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council (WRCC) under the leadership of Mr Darko-Mensah was keen on promoting the tourism business in the Region.

He commended the Regional Minister for his vision and efforts to document what he considered a very comprehensive book of the tourism industry in the Region.

“This is particularly an important development, as the book will surely fill the current gap in the public understanding of the role of the Tourism industry in the Ghanaian economy,” he emphasised.

Nana Kobina Nkestia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, who chaired the occasion, was impressed with the efforts of the minister for taking time to put up such a book despite his busy schedule.

He recommended all and sundry to get a copy of the book to know more about the region in terms of its tourism potential.

Madam Araba Ghansah, who read a speech on behalf of Mr Kwaw Ansah, Founder of Bisa Aberwa Museum, noted that it was the first time a Western Regional Minister had cared enough about the Region to take steps to advertise it to tourists and investors from his own resources.

She defined the book as a fast-paced, racy collage of photographs presenting the Region.

Madam Ghansah noted that the intent, spirit, and content of the book would shape the future of how the Region sold its tourism and investments.

The event was attended by heads of institutions, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), religious leaders, traditional leaders, the business community, and family and friends.

GNA

