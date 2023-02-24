Group Picks Nomination form for Wa West MP 

By Mohammed Balu

Wichau,(UW R), Feb. 24, GNA – A group calling itself the Progressive Youth for Wa West Development has picked a nomination form for Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Mr Chris Bambari, in a press release, said Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu had demonstrated beyond a shadow of doubt that he was a developmental oriented legislator and a man of success for the people of Wa West constituency.

Recounting his stay in Parliament, the group said the Member of Parliament undertook many projects in the constituency across all the sectors and commended him for his commitment towards the area’s development.

He said it was prudent to give the Wa West legislator their full support for a subsequent chance to continue his good work in the constituency.

Mr Chris Bambari added that the MP’s performance made him the fourth-best MP in Ghana and the top MP in the Upper West region.

He called on the constituents to retain him to do more for the people.

The group later contributed GHC5,000 in cash to help the MP to prosecute his campaign.

Receiving the cash donation on behalf of the MP, Mr Salima Alhassan, a former constituency Secretary, thanked the group for the support and urged them to remain united ahead of the process.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Aspirants are expected to pick up forms from the party’s constituency offices from the 22nd to the 24th of February.

The party’s doors would be opened for the submission of forms from the 20th to the 22nd of March 2023.

Vetting of the Presidential aspirants would also take place from the 27th to the 29th of March.

The fee for the forms stands at GH¢5000.00 while the filing fee is going for GH¢40,000.00.

However, the party said women and persons living with disabilities would pay 50 per cent of all charges should they decide to contest.

GNA

