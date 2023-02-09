West Hills incident: Asphyxiation caused Shadrach’s death—Pathologist 

Accra, Feb. 09, GNA — A Police Pathologist says Shadrach Arloo’s death was caused by Asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.

Shadrach Arloo, 32, was allegedly beaten to death at the West Hills mall on Monday, January 30, 2023, following an altercation with private security guards and a police officer who were trying to search his bag.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said the Pathologist also retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene.

It said the retrieved suspected narcotic substances tested positive for cannabis when submitted for forensic examination in the presence of all the interested parties.

The statement said the post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased’s body on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the presence of Alfred Boafo, father of the accused, Dr Rosana Polinicio Segborwortso, Pathologist of GA East Municipal Hospital, representing the accused, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, lawyer for the deceased, Louis Melabah Edeafor, uncle of the deceased, Isaac Anim Anno, father of the deceased and Anna Cobbina, sister of the deceased.

It said the Police, on Monday, January 30, 2023, started investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Shadrach Arloo at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

The statement said the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB contacted Madam Perpetual Didier, sister of the deceased, who had alleged in a viral video, that her brother’s death was caused by a Police Officer who had manhandled him at the West Hills Mall.

It said initial investigations led to the arrest of Osei Kwame Boafo, a private security guard at the West Hills Mall, who was alleged to have used a taser on the deceased during his arrest.

The Police said statements taken from witnesses at the scene of the incident, including some private security guards at the mall, and the arresting Police officer revealed that the deceased had allegedly resisted arrest by the Police Officer, who was being assisted by the private security guards.

The statement said the narrative of the events, as gathered by the Police, indicated that during the course of the arrest, the deceased pulled out a substance from his bag, which he quickly swallowed before anyone could stop him.

The Police said the deceased became unconscious shortly afterwards and was taken to the Sonotech Clinic for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement said as part of the investigation process, on February 3, 2023, the Police Pathologist held a meeting with the interested parties in the case to explain the post-mortem examination to them.

It said present from the deceased side were Madam Dorcas Toffey (MP, Jomoro), Mr Kofi Armah Buah (MP, Ellembele), Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (MP, Madina) Mr Amo Blay and Madam Ama Cobbina.

Mr Alfred Osei Boafo was also present for the accused person, Osei Kwame Boafo.

The statement said at the meeting, the parties were given the option to have the post-mortem examination conducted by a pathologist of their choice, but they all agreed that the Police Pathologist should conduct the examination.

It said in view of the outcome of the post-mortem examination, the case docket was being forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Office for study and advice to determine further Police action.

The statement said the Police had involved all interested parties in the investigation process from the very beginning of the incident.

The Police said it was, therefore, a matter of regret and great dismay and “un-Ghanaian” that people who had all the information on the matter, would behave as though they had no idea of actions that were being taken by the Police in respect of the case.

It urged the public to exercise restraint and patience with matters that were under Police investigation not to worsen the pain of those who were directly affected by such incidents.

