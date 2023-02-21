We need to mitigate water scarcity in rural areas — Agumenu

By Abdul Rahman Umar / Jennifer Tetteh Enyo

Accra, 21 Feb, GNA – Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu, Executive Director for water for Rural Africa, has reiterated the call to mitigate water scarcity in rural and urban areas.

He made the call at Dzodze – Fiagbedu in the Ketu North Municipality when he cut sod for the construction of a mechanised borehole for the people of Dzodze-Fiagbedu.

Water for Rural African has for the past years through advocacy, policy intervention, research and direct projects interventions helped many communities in Ghana to have easy access to clean drinking water.

The Dzodze-Fiagbedu water project is expected to serve about 10,500 community residents.

Dr Agumenu was joined by pupils and teachers of Fiagbedu cluster of schools, community elders and some National Democratic Congress members of the Ketu North Constituency.

He said the provision and access to clean water must be top priority for everyone because it served as the fulcrum for healthy living and sustainability.

Afife, Weta and Penyi traditional areas would receive similar projects after the first phase of the Dzodze -Fiagbedu project was completed, he said.

Dr Agumenu said the rapid growth and economic activities of Ketu North had called for a critical intervention to ensure access to quality drinking water.

“ We can only achieve goal 6 of the SDG that talks about clean water and sanitation, through critical interventions, strategic investments and deliberate efforts, ” he said.

