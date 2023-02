We need Kyerematen to break the eight – Nana Busia     

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), Feb. 22, GNA – Nana Adom Busia, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi constituency of the Bono Region, says endorsing Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as a presidential candidate will enhance NPP’s chances to break the eight in the Election 2024.

He, therefore, called on the delegates, preparing for the party’s impending presidential primaries to remember and ‘stick’ to the NPP’s tradition and give Mr Kyeremanten the nod to lead the party to election victory.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi, Nana Busia said the NPP would be ungrateful to Mr Kyerematen, if the delegates failed to endorse him, saying “that will also cause doom for our great party”.

He said Mr Kyeremanten had remained loyal, served the NPP wholeheartedly, after conceding defeat to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the party’s last presidential primaries, stressing “we all know this is time for Mr Kyeremanten to lead us to retain political power in the next general election”.

“For us to break the eight, I think Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has contributed his quota, and it’s appropriate for him to retire with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.

“His retirement with the president will build and strengthen the internal unity we need to go for the elections. Other than that, it will be politically suicidal for the NPP in the 2024 general election”, he added.

Describing Mr Kyerematen as the choice for all, Nana Busia said “as a great party we can’t overlook our political history and pick any wrong choice to lead us because posterity would not spare us if we do so”.

GNA

