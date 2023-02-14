Veep Bawumia, two MPs support renovation of Wiawso palace 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi Wiawso (WN/N), Feb. 14, GNA-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and two Members of Parliament (MPs) have donated 400 bags of cement to support the renovation of Okogyeabour palace, the seat of Wiawso Traditional Council.

The two MPs are Osei Yaw Adutwum, MP Bosomtwe Constituency, who is also Minister for Education, and Mr Alex Djonobour Tetteh, MP for Sefwi Akotombra,

The Vice President donated 200 bags, while the two MPs donated 100 bags each.

Making the donation on behalf of the Vice President and the MPs, Mr Benjamin Armah, Western North Regional Chairman of the NPP, said the donation was to support the reconstruction of the Wiawso palace project.

Present at the donation were the Regional Secretary Felix Foster Ackah; Mr McDaniel Nyame, Regional Organizer; Mr Gabriel Dor, Regional Youth Organizer and other Regional Executives of the party.

Nana Yaw Agyemang Badu, Ebusuapanin (Head of Family who received the items on behalf of the Wiawso Traditional Council thanked the Vice President and the two MPs for the donation and promised to use them for the intended purpose.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

