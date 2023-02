Kiev, Feb 20, (dpa/GNA) – US President Joe Biden, has arrived in Kiev for a surprise visit as the first anniversary of Russia’s full invasion of the country approaches, images from the Ukrainian capital showed on Monday.

Before his planned trip to Poland this week, Biden arrived in Kiev on Monday, his first visit to the country since the Russian war began on February 24, 2022.

The visit had not been announced for security reasons. Details on timing and means of transportation remain unclear.

GNA

