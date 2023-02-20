Ukrainian sports minister hails athletes for their role in war

Kiev, Feb 20, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian Sports Minister, Vadym Gutzeit, has highlighted the special role of Ukrainian athletes in the war against Russia.

“I am proud of each and every one of them because they are training and competing, while missiles are raining down on us, our cities are being bombed, their mothers and fathers are dying, they are losing their houses or apartments, losing their homes,” he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Monday.

“They are showing everyone that we are a strong nation.”

Friday marks the first anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion.

Sport is a “driving factor” for Ukraine, said Gutzeit, who is also head of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee.

“All our athletes compete in Ukrainian colours, they stand on the podiums with our flag in their hands. The whole world should see that Ukraine was, is and will continue to be,” he said.

The athletes have shared with the world what was happening in Ukraine, and fought back against propaganda, he added.

“That’s why it’s so important that our athletes are represented everywhere,” he remarked.

However, the minister expects a difficult time going forward for Ukrainian sport as a result of the war.

“Many families, many mothers with their children have fled. The next generation has left home,” he said.

“We are losing at least one generation of people and therefore athletes. This will already have an impact at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and even more so in 2032 and 2036.”

A total of 231 Ukrainian athletes have been killed in the war, he added.

“Some 35 athletes are in captivity, 3,000 active athletes are fighting directly on the front lines,” he said.

GNA

