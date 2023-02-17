University of Ghana engages Alumna ahead of 75th anniversary celebration

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA – As part of activities marking the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Ghana (UG), the Anniversary Planning Committee has held an engagement with one of its Alumna, Mrs Elizabeth Omodele Olympio-Emanuel at the Jamrock Bar at Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Dubbed an evening of relaxation and lessons in resilience, the event focused on the anniversary theme “Nurturing resilience: Adopting technology, embracing humanism.”

Speaking on resilience, Mrs Olympio-Emanuel shared her life experiences, challenges and achievements with guests at the event.

Below are some photos captured by the Ghana News Agency from the event.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

