Twidan Royal family nominates new chief for Agona Asafo 

By James Esuon

Asafo (C/R), Feb 28, GNA – The king makers of Twidan Royal Family have nominated Mr Isaac Asiaw Asamoah, a Chief Inspector in the Ghana Police Service as the new chief for Agona Asafo and the Nifahene of Nyakrom Traditional Area.

Nana Kobena Arkoh, the Abusuapanyin of the Twidan family made this known at the inaugural ceremony at the chief’s palace at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

He said the Odikro seat became vacant about five years ago when Nana Yamfo Asuako was destooled.

Abusuapanyin Arkoh said there was absolute peace among the family members and the entire citizenry of the town after the nomination of the new chief.

The nominee had been introduced to the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, who had endorsed him awaiting the announcement of the outdooring.

Abusuapanyin Arkoh said all sub-chiefs and Asafo companies had accepted the nominee and have declared their unflinching support to him.

Mr Asamoah, the nominee, told the Ghana News Agency that his vision was to ensure total transformation of the town through education, good roads, healthcare delivery, and provision of other social amenities.

He said he would work closely with stakeholders and opinion leaders of the town to curb drug abuse and other vices, which militated against the development of the youth.

As a police officer he would use his expertise to ensure peace and tranquility among the citizenry.

He said the renovation of the Nifahene’s Palace was a first phase and second phase would commence as soon as he was enstooled, adding that Agona Asafo needs a modern palace.

“I will partner with heads of basic schools in the town and also liaise with parents so together we can promote quality teaching and learning among students,” he said.

GNA

