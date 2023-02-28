Police searching for two persons who allegedly stole 1,600 Dollars 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.28, GNA—The Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole 1,600 US dollars from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall.

A news brief from the Police said according to the victim, the two suspects entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing money but managed to steal the amount of dollars from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant.

It said upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them but the two bolted in a get-away car.

The brief said investigation was underway to get them arrested to face justice.

It urged the public, especially operators of forex bureaux to be vigilant and where necessary report any suspicious activity to the Police, as this could be a new approach adopted by criminals to steal from unsuspecting persons.

“Below are the images of the suspects as captured by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the mall and anyone with relevant information on the suspects should contact 0200416540 for further Police action,” the brief added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

