Turkiye Earthquake: Let’s continue to pray for return of Atsu – Clergyman 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Feb 13, GNA – The Reverend Abraham Kotei of the Divine Healer’s Church, District A West 2 Assembly, has tasked its members to keep praying for Christian Atsu and others trapped in the rubble after the Turkiye earthquake for their survival.

He said it would only take the intervention of the Lord to preserve and bring them and urged the Chuech to pray without ceasing for them.

The Clergyman made the call during Sunday sermon and led the congregation to pray for the Lord to comfort Atsu’s wife, children and the family.

More than 28,000 people were reportedly killed so far and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria last week Monday.

