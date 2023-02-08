Turkish stock exchange suspends trading after earthquake 

Istanbul, Feb. 8, (dpa/GNA) - Trading on the Istanbul Stock Exchange has been suspended for the time being following the price slide caused by the earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area.

“Our stock exchange has decided to halt trading in stocks, futures and options,” a statement from the exchange said on Wednesday.

Previously, trading had already been automatically suspended twice after certain loss thresholds were reached. It did not say when trading would resume. The country’s stock exchange was closed for a week after the 1999 earthquake.

Turkey’s leading index, the Bist 30, had fallen by more than 16% this week before trading was suspended.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 rocked the area on the border between Turkey and Syria on Monday morning. Thousands of buildings collapsed. The death toll is currently over 11,000 across both countries.

GNA

