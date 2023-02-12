Tema-West MP donates to Kiosk Estate fire victims 

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani, GNA

Tema, Feb. 12, GNA – Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West, has donated some relief items to the Batsoona Kiosk Estate fire disaster victims.

He donated 200 packages of packed foods stuff made up of rice, oil, spaghetti, tin tomatoes, tin mackerel, and some clothes.

Mr Ahenkorah described the incident as devastating and promised to provide more assistance and explained that food and clothing came first because it was what the human body needed before anything else.

He promised to provide them with plywood and roofing sheets to reconstruct their structures.

He noted that although investigations had not yet concluded on the cause of the fire; he believed that ignorance of how to handle gas cylinders played a part.

He said there was a need to intensify education on the maintenance and safety of gas products.

He said after the structures were rebuilt, he would call on the fire service team to educate them on safety measures.

The victims expressed appreciation to the MP for the support.

The chairman of the Kiosk Estate advised occupants to be careful about how they use their gas cylinders.

