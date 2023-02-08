Tema West Education Director challenges parents

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Feb. 8, GNA – Mr Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, Municipal Director of Education, Tema West Municipal Assembly has advised parents to play active roles in their wards’ academics after enrolling them in schools.

He said once a child reached a school-going age, it was the responsibility of parents not only to enroll them but also to be interested in what made school-going interesting and effective for the benefit of their wards.

Mr MacCarthy-Mensah who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Tema in an interview noted that parents were to meet some basic needs such as giving them breakfast before leaving the house for school or making provisions for the child to have breakfast at school.

The Tema West Education Director said parents needed to support the government in providing quality education to Ghanaians.

He mentioned that enrollment in the Tema West Municipality had consistently been on the rise; however, most parents did not visit the schools to know the performance and welfare of their wards.

“We expect that parents visit our schools. We will be very happy to welcome them, they should come and ask how their children are performing, when they come, and there are other issues we will discuss with them even if it is once a term,” he stated.

Mr MacCarthy-Mensah expressed concern that sometimes teachers found it difficult to reach parents to discuss issues affecting the welfare of the children.

