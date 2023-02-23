Stockholm police chief found dead, cause unknown

Stockholm, Feb 23, (dpa/GNA) – The head of the Stockholm police and deputy Swedish National Police chief, Mats Löfving, was found dead in his home on Wednesday evening.

“The investigation into the death is ongoing, and the police are working to clarify what happened,” the police announced on Wednesday.

Löfving had been under preliminary investigation since December 2022 for gross misconduct, in connection with a private relationship he was alleged to have had with a female colleague.

Among other things, the investigations were about whether Löfving should have made the woman head of department in 2015. It is also unclear whether he was guilty of misconduct when he assigned her a service weapon in 2020.

Preliminary results of the investigation had been announced on Wednesday before Löfving’s death. In it, the lead investigator had, among other things, advised the Swedish National Police chief to consider parting ways with Löfving or at least relieving him of his leadership position.

The investigation has now been discontinued.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

