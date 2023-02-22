Six dead and dozens injured in military operation in Nablus

Tel Aviv/Ramallah, Feb 22, (dpa/GNA) – At least six Palestinians were killed, in an Israeli military operation in Nablus in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

In addition, 73 people were injured, the Ministry of Health said in Ramallah on Wednesday. Six of them are in critical condition. Among the dead is a 72-year-old man.

The Israeli military said only that there had been an operation in the city in the morning. No further information was initially available. Nablus is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli forces surrounded a house in the city during a raid, which led to clashes with Palestinian militants. Eyewitnesses reported explosions and gunfire in the town.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, has long been extremely tense.

Nine Israelis and one Ukrainian woman have been killed in attacks by Palestinians, since the beginning of this year.

In the same period, 51 Palestinians have died; They were shot, for example, in clashes with the Israeli army or after their own attacks.

There are also repeated reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Israeli activists and soldiers.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. Today, more than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with Arab East Jerusalem as its capital.

GNA

