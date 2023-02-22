Fresh sanctions for DRC Commanders

DRC, Feb 22, BBC/GNA The US, Britain and European Union, are to announce fresh sanctions targeting military commanders and militia leaders involved in the ongoing fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

This fresh round of sanctions will target military commanders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, the BBC has learnt.

The two countries have traded accusations over the conflict in the mineral rich region of DR Congo.

Eastern DR Congo has seen an escalation of fighting in recent days between Congolese forces and rebel groups, that has killed thousands and displaced millions more.

Diplomats have told the BBC that others on the list include leaders from the M23 rebel group, Rwanda-backed militias and the Islamic State affiliate ADF.

Fighting has escalated in recent weeks in the east, with all the warring sides accused of violating a ceasefire agreement.

Regionally backed peace talks to end the violence have collapsed.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

